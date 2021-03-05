$0.63 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $90.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

