-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of TARS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

