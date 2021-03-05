-$0.65 EPS Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

TARS stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

