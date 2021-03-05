$0.72 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 571,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

