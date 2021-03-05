$0.80 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

