$0.95 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,070. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

