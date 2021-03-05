0Chain (ZCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $565,364.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $27.20 million and approximately $565,364.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00036967 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.