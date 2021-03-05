0xcert (ZXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,269.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $3,269.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.