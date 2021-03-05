$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ZG stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

