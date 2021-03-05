$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. Insperity posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Separately, Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $18,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insperity by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.