$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after buying an additional 985,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

