$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.80 on Friday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.