$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.39. The Clorox reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.41. 109,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

