$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

HBI stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

