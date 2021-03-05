$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 976.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

