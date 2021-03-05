$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.97. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.78. 88,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,124. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

