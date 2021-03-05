1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 1,595,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,142,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,312 shares of company stock worth $3,697,266. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

