$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $1.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $7.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $601.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

