$1.88 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.59. 3,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,919. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total value of $353,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,934.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,186. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,146,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

