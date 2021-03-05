10,387 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

