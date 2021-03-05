108,333 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 646,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

