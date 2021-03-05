10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 5.5% Higher

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.04 and last traded at $155.58. 1,611,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 786,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,111,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,347,646.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $20,090,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

