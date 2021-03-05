120,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ:THBR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 49,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.