12,500 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

