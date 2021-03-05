$128.03 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $128.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.67 million and the highest is $131.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $521.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.45 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $578.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

