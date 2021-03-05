13,295 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.