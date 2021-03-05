134,849 Shares in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Bought by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Norbord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSB. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of Norbord stock remained flat at $$43.13 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Norbord Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

