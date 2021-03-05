14,104 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.64. 274,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

