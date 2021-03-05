$145.42 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $145.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $144.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $693.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

