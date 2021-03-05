$152.10 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report $152.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $181.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $630.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $636.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $669.40 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $697.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $803.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

