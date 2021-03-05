154,531 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 42.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

