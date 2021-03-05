$179.72 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $179.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the lowest is $179.34 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $192.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $735.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $743.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $785.68 million, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $788.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE HIW opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

