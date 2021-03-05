1inch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82.70 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00007677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $535.08 million and approximately $82.70 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,135,114 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

