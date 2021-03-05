1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Hits $27.61 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and $35,149.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00223727 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

