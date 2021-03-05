1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,519. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

