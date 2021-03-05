1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $375,523.24 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,519. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $171,545,000. FMR LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

