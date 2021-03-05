1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $9,872.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

