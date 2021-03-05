$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Mplx reported sales of $992.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mplx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mplx by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

