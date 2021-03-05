$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $160.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.