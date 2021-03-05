$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $160.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

