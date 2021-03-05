$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock worth $283,387,051. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $71.61 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

