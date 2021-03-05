$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HollyFrontier by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

