$208.88 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $208.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $212.81 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $247.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $849.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $968.09 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $15,623,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

