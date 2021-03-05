217,000 Shares in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,000. Great Southern Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Great Southern Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

