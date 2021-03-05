$228.35 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce $228.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $275.00 million. H&R Block posted sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in H&R Block by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

