22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 10.1% Higher

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 6,211,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,820,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.