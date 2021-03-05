22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 10.1% Higher

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 6,211,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,820,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

