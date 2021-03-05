$272.32 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $272.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.34 million to $275.40 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

