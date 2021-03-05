$289.10 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $289.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $290.76 million. VEREIT posted sales of $298.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 69,823 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 358,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of VER stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

