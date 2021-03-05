$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $309.00 million. Monro posted sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

