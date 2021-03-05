$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.37 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Halliburton by 53.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,909 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $814,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

