$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000.

Shares of BJ opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

